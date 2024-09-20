Kylie Minogue announces biggest tour in a decade – here’s how to get tickets

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Kylie Minogue has announced a huge world tour for 2025, which will see the pop legend embark on her biggest international run of shows in more than a decade.

The tour will open next year in Minogue’s home country, Australia, before heading to Asia and eventually reaching the UK in May. More countries and dates are expected to be announced over the coming weeks, including shows in Europe, North and South America.

Minogue, 56, will be taking songs from her 2023 album Tension – such as her chart-topping summer anthem “Padam Padam” – on the road.

She will release Tension II, a brand new collection of 13 dance tracks next month on 13 October. On the forthcoming record are nine brand new Kylie studio songs, plus her latest dance hit “Edge of Saturday Night” with American DJ The Blessed Madonna and collaborations with Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo, and Sia.

Speaking about the Tension tour, Minogue said in a statement: “I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more!

Minogue is expected to announce further dates in the coming weeks ( Supplied )

“It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action... and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

Tickets for the UK dates will go on general sale at 10am Friday 27 September. You can find available seats on Ticketmaster at that time.

The UK dates include shows in Glasgow, Newcastle, Sheffield, Nottingham, and Birmingham, as well as two nights at London’s O2 arena.

Audiences are likely in for a treat. In The Independent’s four-star review of Minogue’s recent July show at British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, Adam White wrote that her performance was both sensual and pleasantly cheesy – a huge reminder of Minogue’s undeniable cool.

“Minogue is open, overjoyed, and emotional from the off. Barely a quarter of the set has passed before she scrambles to the back of the stage to mop up a tear,” wrote White.

The UK dates announced for the 2024 Tension tour are:

16 May 2025, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

17 May, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

19 May, Manchester, AO Arena

22 May, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

23 May, Sheffield, Utilita Arena

26 May, London, The O2

27 May, London, The O2

30 May, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

31 May, Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE

Tickets for the UK dates will go on general sale at 10am Friday 27 September. For more information, visit Minogue’s site here.