How to watch LA FireAid benefit concert featuring Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and more

A slew of the biggest names in music are preparing to join forces for the forthcoming FireAid benefit concerts, dedicated to raising money for the Los Angeles communities that have been devastated by the wildfires.

This Thursday (January 30), there will be two concerts held. The first will take place at L.A.’s Kia Forum beginning at 6 p.m. PST, followed by the second at the Intuit Dome beginning at 7:30 p.m. PST.

Both shows boast an impressive lineup, with the first featuring the likes of Alanis Morisette, Green Day, and Pink, and the later show headlined by Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and many more.

Tickets to the live concerts are currently on sale on Ticketmaster for $99, with all venue and ticketing service fees waived and 100 percent of the proceeds going to FireAid relief efforts. Kia Forum attendees will have the opportunity to view the Intuit Dome show on screens inside the venue and vice-versa.

For those who are unable to attend the in-person concerts, don’t worry because there will be several live streams available to tune into from the comfort of your own home.

Where will the concerts be streaming?

Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga are among the several artists performing for the FireAid benefits concerts ( Getty Images )

In an effort to reach a wide audience, FireAid has partnered with multiple online streamers to broadcast and live-stream the concerts.

Fans can tune into Amazon Music/Prime Video, Apple Music, the AppleTV app, Disney+/Hulu, Facebook/Instagram, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Max, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Peacock/NBC News Now, SiriusXM’s exclusive LIFE with John Mayer channel, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube to watch the performances.

Additionally, select AMC Theatre locations will host screenings of the event.

Who will be performing?

The first event of the night will see Alanis Morisette, Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anderson .Paak, John Fogerty, Stephen Stills, Joni Mitchell, Dave Matthews & John Mayer, Stevi Nicks, Dawes, No Doubt, The Black Crowes, Pink and Graham Nash take the stage.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Rod Stewart, Lil Baby, Stevie Wonder, Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo, Sting, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Peso Pluma, Tate McRae and Earth, Wind and Fire will perform at the later concert.

How can I donate to the cause?

For those interested in donating virtually, you can visit this link, and for any donations exceeding $10,000, contact donations@fireaidla.org to make an ACH/Wire Transfer.

At the moment, the three major blazes — the Palisades, Eaton, and Hughes fires — that ravaged the L.A. area are all more than 90 percent contained.