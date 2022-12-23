Martin Lewis helps LadBaby beat record set by The Beatles with fifth Christmas No 1

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

LadBaby have secured the Christmas No 1 for the fifth year running, smashing UK chart records.

The duo, Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, released their latest charity single “Food Aid” last week.

A parody of Band Aid’s 1984 charity track “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” featuring This Morning’s money expert Martin Lewis, the track sold 65,000 units.

LadBaby with their Number 1 trophy (OfficialCharts.com)

This made it the fastest selling single of 2022, while LadBaby became the act with the most Christmas No 1 singles in the Official Charts’ 70-year history.

Fifty per cent of the song profits will be going to food bank charity The Trussell Trust, while the other half will be donated to the Band Aid Trust.

Celebrating their chart-topping achievement, LadBaby told OfficialCharts.com: “I can’t quite believe it! We’re Number 1! The charity has made it five years in a row. How have we done this again?

“We want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us for the last five years. A massive apology to The Beatles, and to all The Beatles’ fans… I’m sorry! The charity wins. The Trussell Trust gets Christmas No 1 again!”

Martin Lewis features on Ladbaby’s 2022 Christmas single (YouTube)

The duo added: “Thank you to all the people who have downloaded, all the people who believed in us and brought a bit of Christmas magic. We love you all. Yes mate!”

As LadBaby topped the chart on Friday (23 December), they became the first act to score five consecutive Christmas No 1 singles.

The record was previously shared by LadBaby and The Beatles, with the latter band securing the No 1 spot in 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1967.

LadBaby topped the chart with “We Built This City” in 2018, “I Love Sausage Rolls” in 2019, “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’” in 2020 and “Sausage Rolls For Everyone” featuring Ed Sheeran and Elton John in 2021.

The Christmas No 1 album this year was Taylor Swift’s Midnights.