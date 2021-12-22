LadBaby’s Mark Hoyle criticises The Kunts for attempting to get Christmas No 1 with Boris Johnson attack song

Comedy rock group’s track ‘Boris Johnson Is STILL A F***ing C***’ reached No 5 in midweek chart

Isobel Lewis
Wednesday 22 December 2021 14:03
Moment Ladbaby finds out they scored second Christmas number one

LadBaby singer Mark Hoyle has hit out at The Kunts over their attempt to secure the Christmas No 1 with a song criticising Boris Johnson.

LadBaby – who consist of Hoyle, his wife Roxanne and their two kids – are competing for the Christmas No 1 once again with “Sausage Rolls For Everyone”. The song features Ed Sheeran and Elton John, who also released their own track “Merry Christmas” this year.

However, they are up against comedy rock group The Kunts, who are also aiming for the top spot with their song “Boris Johnson Is STILL A F***ing C***”. The track appeared at No 5 in the midweek UK chart update.

Speaking to the Official Charts, Hoyle said that he never allowed himself to think that their song might get Christmas No 1 until it was announced, adding: “You never know with impending restrictions potentially coming into play from the government, and the constant discontent with Boris Johnson – there’s definitely a third song in the running should the guidelines change.”

Alluding to The Kunts’ track, Hoyle said that he would rather choose positivity at Christmas and continued: “It takes a certain sort of person to download a song with that in the title, but you never know.”

“There’s definitely an element that people aren’t happy with this government, but our song is for charity – I don’t believe theirs is – and ours is trying to raise more money than ever for food banks. It’s something that is even more important given everything that is going on.”

“Sausage Rolls for Everyone” is released in aid of The Trussell Trust, which helps run food banks across the UK.

The Independent has contacted The Kunts for comment.

Last year, the rock band ended up in fifth spot in the UK charts with their track “Boris Johnson is a F***ing C***”, in which the band repeat the words “Boris Johnson is a f***ing c***/ He’s a f***ing c***” for 82 seconds.

LadBaby topped the 2022 Christmas singles chart with their track “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’”.

