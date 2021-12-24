LadBaby breaks chart record with fourth consecutive Christmas number one

LadBaby has achieved the Christmas No 1 for the fourth consecutive year, breaking a chart record.

The comedy group formed of Mark and Roxanne Hoyle joined forces this year with Ed Sheeran and Elton John for charity single “Sausage Rolls for Everyone”, in aid of the Trussell Trust. Sheeran and John were also vying for the top spot with their own festive single, “Merry Christmas”.

The news was announced during a BBC Radio 1 broadcast with Scott Mills as part of the traditional countdown.

LadBaby, 34, told OfficialCharts.com: "Thank you, thank you, thank you to the great British public, for every single person in this country that has downloaded and streamed this song over the last week. You’re all absolute legends.

"Thank you for helping us raise the profile, raise money and awareness for the Trussell Trust, the food banks in the UK and helping support the 14 million people in this country that are living below the positivity line. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Sheeran also phoned into the Radio 1 show to congratulate LadBaby on the achievement: “It’s the hardest thing to do and you’ve done it four times, so it’s incredible,” he said.

By claiming the top Christmas spot for four years in a row, LadBaby has surpassed The Beatles and Spice Girls, who are the only other acts to score a consecutive hat-trick.

Last year, he topped the Christmas chart with “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’”, which riffed on Journey’s 1981 track “Don’t Stop Believin”, holding off challenges from festive classics such as Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “Last Christmas” by Wham!.

It followed his 2019 Christmas No 1, “I Love Sausage Rolls”, a twist on “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett.

LadBaby topped the Christmas singles chart in 2020 with ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ (YouTube/LadBaby)

He began his theme of food pun-based chart-toppers in 2018 with “We Built This City”, an ode to sausage rolls based on Starship’s Eighties glam-rock song.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Elsewhere in the Christmas end-of-week charts, an expletive-filled attack on prime minister Boris Johnson by The Kunts, titled “Boris Johnson is Still a F***ing C***”, made it to No 5.

Their protest campaign earned 53,000 chart sales over the last seven days, according to the Official Charts Company.

Over on the album charts, Adele claimed her second Christmas No 1 with her comeback record, 30.