Martin Lewis is on track to score his first ever Christmas No 1 with charity single “Food Aid”.

A collaboration with LadBaby, a duo consisting of husband and wife Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, the song is a take on “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and was released on 16 December.

“Food Aid” is currently set to top the charts, which would mark LadBaby’s fifth consecutive No 1 Christmas song.

Lewis admitted on Twitter that although he was left “cringing a bit” by the song and video, he hopes it gives some people “a smile in these dour times”.

“My main hope is it raises awareness that sadly, terribly, far too many in the UK need food banks,” the money-saving expert said.

50 per cent of the song profits will be going to the Trussell Trust, a food bank charity, and the other half will be donated to the Band Aid Trust.

However, the Sidemen are following just behind with their festive song “Christmas Drillings”. They have landed in the Top 10 and are still in with a chance to reach the number one slot.

Featuring Sidemen members KSI, Vik, and Tobi, and rapper JME, “Christmas Drillings” will raise money for FareShare, a charity network which aims to reduce food poverty and food waste in the UK.

Speaking to Officialcharts.com, Vik said: “We didn’t expect to be in the Official Top 40, let alone going for the No 1 spot.”

LadBaby has secured four consecutive Christmas ones, with songs “We Built This City”, “I Love Sausage Rolls”, “Don’t Stop Me Eatin”, and, most recently in 2021, “Sausage Rolls for Everyone”, which featured an appearance from Ed Sheeran.

They are the first act in UK history to achieve this feat and are just the second to secure four Christmas No 1s behind The Beatles, who achieved four non-consecutive Christmas hits in 1963, 1964, 1965, and 1967.

Other contenders for this year’s Christmas No 1 include The K**ts with their song “F*** the Tories”, and rapper Central Cee’s surprise release “Let Go”.