Lady A postpone tour in support of frontman Charles Kelley’s ‘journey to sobriety’

Lady A have postponed their Request Line Tour, in support of frontman Charles Kelley’s “journey to sobriety”.

The country music trio – consisting of Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood – were set to kick off their 21-date tour on 13 August in Nashville, with featured guest Dave Barnes.

However, on Thursday (4 August) morning, the group announced on Instagram that they would be delaying the tour until 2023.

“We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year. Being on the road with our fans is our greatest show, so it was a hard but important decision to make,” the post began.

“We are a band, but more importantly... we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety.”

It continued: “So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together.

“It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”

Kelley has been public about his alcohol addiction. In 2019, he spoke about the band’s 2019 song “Be Patient with My Love”, which he wrote with singers Barnes and Ben West, as a desperate plea to his wife, Cassie.

“That was my autobiography right there – just really struggling with my drinking, struggling with my spirituality, and what I really wanted to get out of this life and just being bored,” he said in an interview at the time.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.