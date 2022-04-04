Lady Gaga received a standing ovation from the audience at the Grammy Awards for her performance of “Do I Love You” from her joint album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale.

Among those in the Las Vegas crowd showing their support on Sunday (3 April) was fellow nominee Billie Eilish, who was captured screaming and cheering at Gaga’s star turn.

Gaga dedicated the performance to Bennett, saying after the song: “I love you Tony, we miss you.”

Gaga’s tribute was also adored by fans who weren’t in the room. “Lady Gaga honored Tony Bennett in the most beautiful way,” one wrote on social media.

Tony Bennett introduced Gaga via a pre-recorded video, but was unable to attend the Grammys in person due to his health.

Danny Bennett, his son and manager, shared a statement with Variety last week confirming Bennett’s absence from the award show.

The statement read: “Tony is beyond thrilled, particularly at the young age of 95, to once again be recognised along with his musical collaborator and dear friend Lady Gaga by the Recording Academy for their album Love for Sale.

“To have the album nominated in six categories including Album of the Year and Record of the Year is an incredible honour.

“Although the producers had invited both Tony and Gaga to perform in Sunday’s Grammys broadcast, it is unfortunate that due to his continuing struggle with Alzheimer’s, he was not able to accept.

“It was decided that it would be fitting for Lady Gaga to perform on her own to represent for both of them.”

It concluded: “There is no doubt, that she will offer up an impeccable performance from Love for Sale, which is Tony’s final album. He will be cheering her on as he watches from his home in New York City.”

The two performed a song from their first album, Cheek to Cheek, at the 2014 Grammys.

He is the oldest Album of the Year nominee ever.

Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here.