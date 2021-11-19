Lady Gaga wants to work with Britney Spears

Lady Gaga has said that she wants to collaborate with Britney Spears.

The “Pokerface” singer also revealed to Variety that her favourite song of the star is “Oops... I Did it Again”.

Gaga said: “I love all of Britney’s works. I can’t just name one [favorite]. I mean, ‘Oops!…I Did It Again,” is of course one of my favorites.”

In a recent Instagram post, Gaga also reiterated her support of Spears after her battle to end her conservatorship was finalised last week.

Gaga wrote: “I have loved Britney Spears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength — she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened.”

Gaga also shared a photo of the two of them at the American Music Awards.

Gaga can currently be seen in her second leading movie role in House of Gucci where she plays Patrizia Gucci. It is Gaga’s first film since A Star is Born which saw her nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars.

House of Gucci is directed by Ridley Scott and tells the story of Gaga’s character plotting the assassination of her husband who is also the head of the Italian fashion label.

Lady Gaga at the House of Gucci premiere (Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-M)

The film also stars Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek and Jared Leto.