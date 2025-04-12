Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lady Gaga fans have praised the star’s headline performance at Coachella, with one writing on social media that just watching the elaborate set being built was “like being there when the pyramids of Giza were built.”

The 39-year-old topped the bill at the festival in Indio, California for the second time, having previously done so in 2017.

She opened her set on Friday night with “Bloody Mary”, from her 2011 album Born This Way. During the song she performed in a red dress several stories high in front of a baroque backdrop featuring gargoyles and angels.

She later sang 2008 hit “Poker Face” on a huge chess board, with her backing dancers playing the role of chess pieces.

Midway through the set, Lady Gaga told the audience that she “wanted to make a romantic gesture” to her fans by building “you an opera house in the desert.”

On X/Twitter, one fan wrote: “Lady Gaga is serving vocals, choreo, visuals, and a STORY all in one performance. this deserves a grammy in itself idgaf.”

open image in gallery Lady Gaga during her headline set at Coachella 2025 ( Coachella/YouTube )

Another wrote: “Lady Gaga absolutely devoured her opening to Coachella with Bloody Mary, Abracadabra, Judas & Scheiße this was more amazing then anything I could imagined.”

While a third opined: “oh lady gaga easily one of the best headliners in coachella history.”

And a fourth added: “Satanic rituals, fighting doppelgangers, chess queen dance battles, zombies, unsettling crutch walks... It's a Lady Gaga opera at Coachella. Our girl is back.”

Gaga was joined by French producer Gesaffelstein for a performance of their collaboration “Killah” from her most recent album Mayhem. The record earned a glowing five-star review from The Independent critic Helen Brown.

open image in gallery Lady Gaga's towering dress during opener 'Bloody Mary' at Coachella 2025 ( Coachella/YouTube )

Earlier today at the festival, Benson Boone brought out surprise guest Brian May of Queen as he covered “Bohemian Rhapsody” in suitably epic fashion.

Before that, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong joined The Go-Gos for an exuberant performance of their 1984 single “Head Over Heels”.

Green Day will headline the Saturday night of the festival in Indio, California tomorrow.

Attendees at this year’s festival have complained about long queues and a lack of facilities, branding the experience of arriving at Coachella as “worse than Fyre Festival.”

As well as Green Day making their Coachella debut, tomorrow will also see performances from British pop star Charli XCX and punk rock band The Original Misfits, while rapper Travis Scott will close out the night after Green Day.

Those not attending the festival in person can livestream performances on Coachella’s YouTube channel or via the new Coachella Livestream app, beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET each day.