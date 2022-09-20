Lady Gaga’s security mistakes drag queen for singer in viral TikTok
‘The moment when security realised I wasn’t Gaga,’ drag queen and impersonator wrote on social media
Drag queen Penelopy Jean was apparently mistaken for Lady Gaga by the singer’s own security guard at a live concert.
Gaga performed in Miami, Florida as part of her Chromatica Ball tour on Saturday (17 September), before the concert was brought to a halt mid-show due to a lightning storm.
Brazilian drag queen and Gaga impersonator Penelopy was among the crowds at the show and was swarmed by fans at the venue who assumed she was the real-life pop star.
In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Penelopy is followed by a security guard as she shouts out: “I’m a drag queen” above the screams of fans.
She then turns around, with the guard looking shocked as he realises that she is not the “Born This Way” singer.
“The moment when security realised I wasn’t Gaga,” Penelopy captioned the video, which has been watched more than 12 million times on TikTok.
“I would like to see Lady Gaga’s reaction,” one commenter wrote.
“Imagine being this iconic,” another wrote.
“THE FACT YOU GOTTA TELL EM AND NO ONE LISTENING,” one comment read.
You can read The Independent’s review of the Chromatica Ball here.
