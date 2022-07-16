Lady Gaga reflects on being ‘so sad’ and fearing she would ‘never be on stage again’ ahead of world tour
‘I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare,’ said singer
Lady Gaga has said she is grateful for being given love and support to help “overcome my nightmare” after feeling she would never perform again.
The singer and actor said she had been helped by “trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication” ahead of her upcoming world tour.
Gaga is about to embark on The Chromatica Ball world tour taking place from July to September.
She tweeted: “There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare.
“I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication. I am so grateful. I’ll see you in BABYLON #ChromaticaBall.”
The tour kicks off in Dusseldorf on 17 July and finishes in Miami on 17 September.
It includes dates in Canada, several US states and Europe including two nights at Tottenham Hotspur football stadium in London.
The singer has been open in the past about her struggles with mental health issues including anxiety and depression.
In 2020, she revealed that she was raped at 19 by a music producer who “dropped [her] off pregnant on a corner” following months of abuse.
Additional reporting by Press Association
If you’ve been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support: www.rapecrisis.org.uk
