Lady Gaga fans blown away by Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack single ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga’s new track “Hold My Hand” has been released as a single, ahead of its appearance in the forthcoming blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

Fans have shared their thoughts about the track on social media, with many hailing it as a winning addition to the artist’s repertoire.

The song was first teased last week, with Gaga revealing some cover artwork on social media.

According to the singer-songwriter, she had been working on the track “for years”.

“My God, just give it the damn Oscar,” wrote one fan.

“#HOLDMYHAND is giving a mix of ‘Edge of Glory’ and ‘Shallow’. A true rock ballad and I’m so here for it,” another wrote.

“HOLD MY HAND BY LADY GAGA IS WHAT HEAVEN SOUNDS LIKE,” someone else enthused, while another fan wrote: “Something about Hold My Hand already feels bigger, more mature and feels like it’s going to become a staple in Lady Gaga’s discography.”

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to Cruise’s 1986 airforce movie Top Gun.

It debuts in cinemas on 2 May, and has already recieved some glowing praise via early reactions, with some critics describing it as the “best film of the year”.