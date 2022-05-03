Lady Gaga fans blown away by Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack single ‘Hold My Hand’
‘My God, just give it the damn Oscar,’ one fan wrote
Lady Gaga’s new track “Hold My Hand” has been released as a single, ahead of its appearance in the forthcoming blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.
Fans have shared their thoughts about the track on social media, with many hailing it as a winning addition to the artist’s repertoire.
The song was first teased last week, with Gaga revealing some cover artwork on social media.
According to the singer-songwriter, she had been working on the track “for years”.
“My God, just give it the damn Oscar,” wrote one fan.
“#HOLDMYHAND is giving a mix of ‘Edge of Glory’ and ‘Shallow’. A true rock ballad and I’m so here for it,” another wrote.
“HOLD MY HAND BY LADY GAGA IS WHAT HEAVEN SOUNDS LIKE,” someone else enthused, while another fan wrote: “Something about Hold My Hand already feels bigger, more mature and feels like it’s going to become a staple in Lady Gaga’s discography.”
Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to Cruise’s 1986 airforce movie Top Gun.
It debuts in cinemas on 2 May, and has already recieved some glowing praise via early reactions, with some critics describing it as the “best film of the year”.
