Lady Gaga raises eyebrows over paid partnership with Pfizer migraine drug

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lady Gaga fans were left confused after seeing the pop star’s latest advertisement with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

Gaga – real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – has partnered with Pfizer to promote its migraine medication Nurtec ODT.

On Tuesday (13 June), the “Poker Face” singer shared a post to the social media platform Instagram advertising the drug, for which reality TV star Khloe Kardashian was also a spokesperson.

Alongside a photo of herself performing, Gaga wrote in the caption: “Ever since childhood, I’ve dealt with migraine pain.

“When I tried Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) 75mg for the first time, I’ll never forget wishing I had found it sooner. That’s why I’m proud to partner with Nurtec ODT. We’re in this together. If you’re ready to speak to a doctor, ask about Nurtec ODT today.”

Elsewhere in her lengthy caption, the singer included common side effects, such as nausea, indigestion and stomach pain, as well as possible allergic reactions that can arise as a result of taking Nurtec ODT.

The post, which also featured two slides listing safety information about the drug, was labelled as a paid partnership with Nurtec ODT.

Gaga has also appeared in a Nurtec ODT TV commercial, which described her as an “actual patient”.

The advertisement has divided fans, with some baffled over Gaga’s choice to work with Pfzier.

“You don’t need money this badly,” wrote one person. Another added: “Healthcare is a human right, not a commodity to exploit for the sake of greed and wealth.”

“Ma’am??? Since when are you doing sponsored posts??? This is wild,” wrote a third fan.

(AP)

Others have defended Gaga, pointing to the fact that she has long been vocal about her struggles with pain. She had fibromyalgia, a chronic condition that can cause widespread pain.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Having a chronic health issue is horrid, if this medication helps Gaga and others, that’s great,” said one person. “If Gaga chooses to partner with them, so be it.”

In 2018, the musician cancelled the last 10 dates of her world tour, including performances in London and Manchester, on the advice of doctors.

“Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live,” a statement given at the time said.