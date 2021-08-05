Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, one of the most unlikely duos in pop music today, teamed up for a final string of shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City as part of “two nights only to celebrate a decade of music and friendship”.

Last night, the duo took the stage together as part of their last string of shows for One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga on Tuesday 3 August. Their final concert takes place tonight (Thursday 5 August). The concert has tickets still for sale ranging from $291 (£208) to as much as $1,547 (£1,110) per ticket.

Bennett, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, performed a 30-minute set of songs including “Fly Me to the Moon” and “Steppin’ Out with My Baby”, without much talking in between.

The singer stood by a piano in the centre of the stage, saying only “thank you” and “wow” to the crowd, who reportedly gave him a standing ovation after nearly every song.

Lady Gaga opened for Bennett with a set that lasted an hour and a half. The singer had a costume mishap when her wig almost flew off while she was dancing.

She joked about the mishap saying: “things can only get better”.

Before performing the song, What a Difference a Day Makes, Gaga dedicated it to front-line doctors and nurses, telling the audience: “We all know we just went through at least a year and a half of Covid, and we’re still going”.

Bennett celebrated his 95th birthday on 3 August. The performances are being called “Bennett’s last NYC performances of his career, set appropriately at a venue that he has enjoyed a multi-decade run of sold-out shows”.

The performances were recorded for a forthcoming TV special. The duo will release their new album Love for Sale on 1 October.