Lana Del Rey joined by Camila Cabello during week two of Coachella 2024

Camila Cabello made a surprise appearance during Lana Del Rey’s headline slot at Coachella Festival on Friday (19 April).

The “Video Games” star, real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, was performing at the second weekend of the annual performing arts event, which takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Cabello, who rose to fame with the pop band Fifth Harmony before leaving the group to pursue a solo career, joined Del Rey for a rendition of her new single “I Luv It” featuring rapper Playboi Carti.

She wore a white glittery T-shirt with the words “Pepsi cola” emblazoned across it (in reference to Dey Rey’s song “Cola”), boot-cut blue jeans and a sparkly choker, as she told the audience to “make some motherf***ing noise if you love Lana Del Rey”.

Del Rey thanked Cabello for performing with her and said: “This is my girl, I have so much fun with her. I love this song to death, thank you so much angel for coming and singing with me.”

Cabello responded: “This is an honour for me, you’re one of my artists of all time, I love you so much.”

The surprise comes after Del Rey welcomed pop star Billie Eilish onto her stage during week one of the festival, for a performance of her 2016 hit “Ocean Eyes”. They then duetted on Del Rey’s 2012 song “Video Games”.

The Grammy-nominated artist was scheduled to appear at the 2020 edition of Coachella, until it was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Last year, she performed slots at Glastonbury Festival and BST Hyde Park festival, both of which made headlines after Del Rey turned up late for her sets.

Earlier this week, the singer hit out at her longtime tour manager, accusing him of quitting “for no reason” just weeks before Coachella.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, she thanked Eilish, composer Jon Batiste and singer/producer Jack Antonoff for “showing up for me”.

She then thanked “Emily for stepping up as tour manager when Pete quit for no reason after 15 years because he was butt hurt that I got 10 comped bikes for free from [stunt coordinator] Wally [Crowder] and randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager”.

“Still grateful for the 15 years though,” she added.