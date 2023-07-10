Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lana Del Rey appeared to joke about her chaotic Glastonbury performance during a headline performance at British Summer Time festival in London over the weekend.

The US artist, 38, topped the billing on Sunday (9 July), weeks after a somewhat disastrous appearance on the Other Stage at Glastonbury, where her mic was cut off after she arrived onstage 30 minutes later.

At the festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, Del Rey led fans in an a capella-style rendition of her hit single “Video Games” after the lights were shut off and the sound from her mic was cut.

She had previously told the audience that her hair “takes so long to do” but pledged to continue the show: “If they cut power, they cut power.”

At Hyde Park, De Rey was 17-and-a-half minutes late, but ended her show a minute before the event’s 10.30pm curfew.

Five minutes before her set was due to finish, after her rendition of “Candy Necklace”, she joked: “I think this is where I got cut off last time. Sorry about that.”

Del Rey, who was joined onstage by six dancers and three backing singers, thanked the crowd and her musicians and said: “Thank you so much London. My friends from Scotland... Thank you so much.

“This was a second home for a very long time. You guys basically made us what we were and allowed us to tour for the last 13 years.”

(Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Included in her Hyde Park set was a shortened version of her song “A & W”, from her latest album Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (2023).

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

This was followed by “Young and Beautiful”, which appears on the soundtrack to the 2013 film The Great Gatsby, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Tobey Maguire.

Del Rey later discussed Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd with the audience, telling them: “I absolutely love it, (the record) it came straight from the heart.”

She concluded her Hyde Park set with a rendition of 2012 single “Video Games”.

Other headliners at BST festival this year included Pink, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and Guns N' Roses.

Additional reporting by Press Association