Lana Del Rey’s new single is exactly what fans wanted

Dust off your sunglasses and get ready to cry those sad girl tears – Lana Del Rey is back! The “Video Games” singer has just announced that her new album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is due for release next March. Thank god for that.

Announcing the news on Wednesday (7 December), Del Rey’s website was updated with the cover art, which features a monochrome, vintage-style image of the singer with ribbons in her hair. The imagery for her first album since 2021’s Blue Banisters is overlaid with the names of contributors including Zach Dawes, Father John Misty, John Batiste, and the busiest man in music, Jack Antonoff.

What’s more, the announcement comes alongside the release of the title track. This melancholy new single is peak Del Rey. Sighing into the song, she addresses love with woozy, candid imperatives: “Tell me you like me / F*** me to death / Love me until I love myself,” her lulling vocals juxtaposing those forthright words.

“When will it be my turn?” she questions, while answering strings bleed through. Around this, piano chords build a pacing heartbeat. When the song eventually reaches its crescendo, a chorus of voices join Del Rey to chant “don’t forget me”. After nearly five minutes, the strings pull away, the musical equivalent of driving off into the sunset (to use a very Del Rey analogy). Fans couldn’t possibly be disapointed. Bring on March.

Del Rey’s new album is due for release next March (Lana Del Ray press )

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd will be released on 10 March 2023.