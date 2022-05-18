Lana Del Rey has said that her forthcoming album has been inspired by feelings of “anger”.

The singer released her eighth studio album Blue Bannisters in October and debuted new track “Watercolour Eyes” in an episode of Euphoria earlier this year.

In a new interview for W, Del Rey opened up about the new sound and “cerebral” process of her forthcoming music.

“In Honeymoon, there were so many colour references: ‘Sometimes I wake up in the morning to red, blue, and yellow skies/ It’s so crazy I could drink it like tequila sunrise,’” she said, referencing her fourth studio album from 2015.

“For this new music, there’s none of that at all. It’s more just like: I’m angry. The songs are very conversational… It’s a very wordy album. So there’s no room for colour. It’s almost like I’m typing in my mind.”

Discussing her recording process so far, the singer said that she’d been practising “meditative automatic singing” where she records her “unfiltered” thoughts into the Voice Notes app on her phone.

“It’s not perfect, obviously. There are pauses, and I stumble,” she said. “But I’ve been sending those really raw-sounding files to a composer, Drew Erickson, and he’ll add an orchestra beneath the words, matching each syllable with music and adding reverb to my voice.”

