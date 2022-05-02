Watch Lana Del Rey make a surprise appearance at Stagecoach Festival

Lana Del Rey delighted fans with a surprise appearance at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California yesterday (1 May).

The singer-songwriter joined Nashville-based country singer Nikki Lane for two songs, performing for the crowd at the Empire Polo Club.

Lane and Del Rey previously collaborated on the track “Breaking Up Slowly”, which appeared on Del Rey’s 2021 album Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

Together, they performed that same song, along with Lane’s “Look Away”, which featured on her 2011 album Walk Of Shame.

Fan-captured footage of the unannounced cameo was shared online after the event.

Lane and Del Rey have appeared on stage together on previous occasions, including at one of Lane’s shows in Austin, Texas, earlier this year.

Alongside country artist Sierra Farrell, they played a new song, entitled “Prettiest Girl in Country Music”.

Discussing the origins of the song with the audience, Del Rey said, per NME, that Lane had told her about an encounter with a creepy older man.

“Nikki told me a little story about him,” she said. “About he had a little meeting with her and he crept a little too close to her, and he said, ‘How does it feel to be the prettiest girl in country music?’ and I was like, ‘Blegh!’

“So immediately I wrote a little chorus and then we expanded.”