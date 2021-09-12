Lana Del Rey has announced that she will deactivate all her social media accounts after today (12 September).

The singer-songwriter, real name Elizabeth Grant, gave fans the news in a video, saying the decision was made because other “jobs” she is involved in require “privacy and transparency”.

“Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts,” she said, in a video shared to Instagram this morning. “That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.

“I’m still very present and love what I do. I am absolutely here for the music,” she added.

Del Rey, who has over 20 million followers on Instagram and nearly 10 million on Twitter, also gave fans a handful of details about her forthcoming album Blue Banisters.

The artist revealed that some of the material on the album has been written by members of Del Rey’s own family.

In the video, she continued: “I wanna say a heartfelt, just, thank you for continuing to see me through the music. It’s always important to be witnessed and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust.

“For right now, I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests.”