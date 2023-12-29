Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NSYNC’S Lance Bass has revealed that he and his former bandmates are discussing a potential reunion.

The singer, 44, was questioned about the possibility of a comeback from the Nineties boyband during a recent appearance on the online gameshow Rent Free with Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain.

"We are talking about it and I hope to have some good news at some point,” the musician said.

Bass was also quizzed on when exactly the reunion might take place, with Jain teasing: "Like on January 1, on rent day?” to which Lance responded: “Give us a little more time than that.”

This would not be the first time that the supergroup have reunited.

NSYNC – originally made up of Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake – previously banded together for a cameo in this year’s animated film Trolls Band Together.

Timberlake, who was an executive music producer for the movie, recruited his former bandmates to sing the lead single from the soundtrack. “Better Place” became the band’s first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in more than 20 years.

Bass told Jain that he had an “amazing” experience working on the song. “It was nice to get back in the studio with those guys,” he added. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

Timberlake is the executive music producer for the DreamWorks Animation sequel (Getty Images)

Feeling in the festive spirit, Bass also discussed the hugely popular NSYNC holiday album, Home for Christmas, which was released in 1998.

While many people will be looking forward to an NSYNC reunion, the father of two revealed that his own children are less appreciative of his music.

“They’re all about some Frozen right now, and some Bluey. We’re just doing ‘Let it Go’ over and over and over again," he laughed, making reference to the hit 2013 Disney film and popular kid’s cartoon, respectively.

NSYNC present Swift with an award (Invision)

In September, NSYNC took centre stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to present Taylor Swift with an award.

Swift could not contain her excitement at the time, telling the band that she had dolls of them when she was young.

“Like, I had your dolls … are you doing something?” Swift asked the pop legends onstage during her acceptance speech. “What’s going to happen now?”

Originally formed in 1995, the band is known for hits including “I Want You Back” (1997) and “It’s Gonna Be Me” (2000). In 2002, they announced a hiatus to pursue solo work.

After Timberlake’s career took off with his debut solo album Justified, however, the band officially called it quits in 2005.

The band previously came together in 2018 for their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. One year later, all the members bar Timberlake performed alongside Ariana Grande at Coachella music festival in Indio, California.