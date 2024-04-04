Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The producer of Curb Your Enthusiasm has joked that Larry David appeared to “manifest” Bruce Springsteen’s postponed tour after the US rock star appeared in an episode of the hit comedy series.

In the “Lawn Jockey” episode, which aired on 11 February, David is praised by the Boss for becoming a liberal hero after he unknowingly opposes a Georgia 2021 voting law that makes it illegal to provide food or water to voters waiting in line at the polls.

Springsteen is so impressed by Larry’s (David) stance that he asks to meet the Seinfield creator in real life. However, when they sit down for a meeting, things quickly go wrong. Just before Larry cuts the conversation short, he accidentally mixes up his and Springsteen’s water glasses.

The following day, he falls ill with Covid-19, and learns via a TV announcement that Springsteen also has the illness, and is blaming him for the cancellation of several shows on his tour. With the revelation that one of the world’s most popular musicians is now in danger, Larry is suddenly very unpopular.

In a classic case of life imitating art, Springsteen ended up postponing three of his shows in one week “due to illness” less than a year after shooting the episode. In April 2023, he and his wife, Patti Scialfa then came down with Covid; he was forced to postpone further shows in August after being “taken ill”.

“Bruce got sick and had to cancel his tour, and I just turned to Larry and said, ‘You have an amazing ability to manifest negative things,’” Curb’s executive producer Jeff Schaffer told The Hollywood Reporter.

Bruce Springsteen with Larry David in the episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm' ( HBO )

“I remember going, ‘Oh my God, it’s exactly what we did.’ In the show, we say he had complications so his health was really at risk. It played out just like we said, which I feel terrible about!”

He added: “The good news is [Springsteen] got better, and he was hilarious. Happy ending.”

Bruce Springsteen (left) was able to reschedule his tour dates after falling ill last year ( HBO )

Schaffer teased that the Boss could return for the last ever episode of the show, which will air this week on 7 April.

Springsteen told fans in September that he had been forced to postpone his remaining 2023 shows while he recovered from peptic ulcer disease, a condition that causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine, which in turn can lead to heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

He is currently back out on tour after rescheduling his 2023 shows, which are now taking place from mid-March through to mid-April, then mid-August through to mid-September.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” he said in a statement in December, announcing the new tour dates.

“I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all.”