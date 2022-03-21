Renowned Gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace has died, aged 60.

The performer died on Monday 21 March from organ failure, her family said.

Pace’s sister, Lydia, told US publication 11Alive that she had been on dialysis for five years waiting for a kidney.

The Atlanta singer was part of the Grammy-nominated sibling gospel group The Anointed Pace Sisters.

The group, from Atlanta’s Poole Creek, consisted of nine sisters. After performing in church and local talent shows in the 1970s, they became stars in the gospel genre.

Pace also had a solo career and was best known for her songs “I Know I’ve Been Changed” and “Act Like You Know”.

“Act Like You Know” became the soundtrack for a recent TikTok challenge, which saw users acting out real-life and relatable situations to its tune.

Lydia said her sister was so happy about the TikTok trend she had decided to make a new album.

Pace was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007 and was nominated for Urban Performer of the Year in the Visionary Awards in 2009.

Many of Pace’s fans have paid tribute to her on Twitter. Atlanta broadcaster Larry Reid posted: “We have lost one of the baddest sopranos to ever walk this earth...

“The Pace Sisters recently loss their sister songbird Duranice Pace and Mom Pastor Betty Pace. Pray for them and all of us who will mourn this loss.”

Another fan wrote: “With the passing of Ms Lashun Pace, I’m really glad y’all recirculated her voice & 90’s Black Gospel to the world through Tik Tok. 90’s Gospel will always be superior.

“I’m happy she seen the love & was able to smell her roses before she passed.

“Take your rest!”

Pace is survived by seven of her sisters and her daughter.