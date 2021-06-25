Latitude Festival to go ahead at full capacity next month

Latitude Festival will be going ahead next month.

The music festival has confirmed that it will welcome a full capacity audience onsite this year.

The event is part of the government’s Event Research Programme (ERP), which is looking at how mass live events can safely restart.

Latitude will return to its usual venue at Henham Park, Suffolk, from 22 to 25 July.

Festival goers will be required to provide either a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival or proof of two vaccinations, the second dose having been received at least 14 days prior to attendance.

Headliners for this year’s event include Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Melvin Benn, the Festival Director of Latitude, said: “We have been working extremely hard to make sure that Latitude Festival can go ahead safely at full capacity.”

Speaking about the event’s participation in the government’s ERP, he added: “Crucially the additional research collected at Latitude will benefit all festival and live events moving forward.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden commented that it is “brilliant” to see Latitude going ahead as part of the ERP in order to “build on the success of our pilots at Download and Sefton Park”.

Festival organisers have said that existing ticket holders can expect to receive further details shortly.