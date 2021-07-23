Latitude Festival attendees will be able to receive their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on site.

The music event opened its gates on Thursday (22 July), marking the beginning of festival season. Latitude is one of the first big music events to go ahead as lockdown lifts.

An NHS bus in the Village area will be offering second Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs to anyone who drops by, provided it’s been eight weeks since they received their first one.

The pop-up, which is open until Sunday (25 July), will also provide lateral flow tests for those who want to take them mid-event.

Latitude is operating at full capacity as part of ​​the government’s Event Research Programme.

Attendees will have to demonstrate their Covid-19 status with either proof of full vaccination, a negative lateral flow test or proof of natural immunity.

Once inside, they will not need to socially distance or wear a mask.

Festivals and night clubs were available to open at full capacity on Monday (19 July) as previous social distancing measures were lifted and lockdown eased.