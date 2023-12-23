The Chicks’ founding member Laura Lynch killed in car crash, aged 65

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Laura Lynch, a founding member of alt country band The Chicks, has died in a car accident, aged 65.

The former musician was involved in a crash that occurred on Friday (22 December) outside of El Paso, Texas, with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirming the news to TMZ.

Their preliminary investigation reportedly found that Lynch’s car was hit head on by another vehicle, which was driving in the opposite direction and attempting to overtake a car on a two-way road.

Lynch co-founded the group – then called The Dixie Chicks – in 1989 alongside sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, who are currently in the band with Natalie Maines and guitarist Robin Lynn Macy. She played the bass and also performed lead vocals.

The Chicks paid tribute to Lynch on Instagram shortly after the news was first reported. They wrote: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humour gave a spark to the early days of our band.

“Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time.

The Chicks released their first two records in 1990 and 1992, following which Macy quit. Two years later, Lynch stepped away from the band, also, with Maines signing up as lead. Lynch’s reasoning for leaving The Chicks has never been confirmed, but it was believed she wanted to focus on her personal life.

Following her departure, The Chicks signed with Monument Records Nashville and found huge success with their 1998 and 1999 albums Wide Open Spaces and Fly.

The band’s famous songs include “There’s Your Trouble”, “You Were Mine” and “Cowboy Take Me Away”.

In 2020, the band announced their new name due to the word “Dixie”s association with slavery. They decided to proceed with the name change when they saw the Confederate flag described as “the Dixie Swastika” on social media.

The Chicks have paid tribute to original member Laura Lynch (Instagram)

The change arrived in light of a renewed push against racism in the US.

Lynch is survived by her husband mac Tull and their daughter.