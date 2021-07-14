LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy has said that the band are on “a full hiatus”.

The group have not released new music since their 2019 album Electric Lady Sessions, while their most recent live date was back in June 2018.

Speaking to Marc Maron on the WFT podcast, Murphy stated that LCD Soundsystem had not got back together during the pandemic.

“We’re not rehearsing,” Murphy said, when Maron asked about the possibility of performing again after the pandemic. “We’ll figure something out when the time is right.

“Right now, we’re on a full hiatus. Because of the nature of the band, when we’re not touring, we’re just, like, back to normal life completely… Everyone does other stuff. Everyone has their own things going on.”

He added that for the band to create a new album, “we just kind of have to decide to do it”.

Murphy also specified that they didn’t want to tour again without new music.

LCD Soundsystem were formed in New York in 2002, releasing three studio albums before disbanding in 2011.

They then reformed in 2015, touring and releasing another album, American Dream and the live in-studio album Electric Lady Sessions.