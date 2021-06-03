Blue singer Lee Ryan will stand trial after being charged with two separate speeding offences.

The “All Rise” singer is charged with speeding while driving a Mercedes on an A-road in Peterborough on 8 and 22 August 2020.

On Wednesday (2 June), Ryan’s case was heard by magistrates in Peterborough, although the musician was not in attendance.

He has denied four charges via post, alleging that another person was driving.

Court documents claim that Ryan travelled at 70mph in the 60mph-limit road in Fletton Parkway on 8 August.

He is also charged with driving at 71mph on the same road three weeks later, during which he is accused of refusing to tell Cambridgeshire Police who was behind the wheel.

The case will go to trial at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 19 August.

Ryan on stage with Blue (Graham Harries/Shutterstock)

Ryan, 37, performed with the boyband Blue from 2000 to 2005, during which they had three number one hits.

In 2018, he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and, a year later, starred in E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

That same year, he released his first solo single in nine years, “Ghost”.