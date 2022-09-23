Lewis Capaldi covers Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s Licence’ at Abbey Road

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Capaldi has covered US pop artist Olivia Rodrigo’s Number 1 single “Driver’s Licence”

The 25-year-old Scottish singer was recording at Abbey Road Studios for his latest Spotify Singles session.

Capaldi recorded two songs on the day: the Rodrigo cover and a stripped-down version of his recent single “Forget Me”, his first in three years and his third to reach Number 1 in the UK singles chart.

The singer recorded and released the singles all in the same day.

In his “Driver’s Licence” cover, Capaldi maintained the melancholy tone and pacing of Rodrigo’s original song.

This is the Scottish singer’s second time recording for the Spotify Singles sessions. In 2019, he recorded a raw version of Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over” and a version of his song “Hold Me While You Wait”.

You can listen to the latest Spotify Singles here.

In other Capaldi news, the singer recently described an emotional moment in which his previously undiagnosed Tourette’s Syndrome left his dad in tears.

Earlier this month, the “Someone You Loved” singer told fans that he has Tourette’s Syndrome, a condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements known as tics.

Capaldi joked that he had chosen to speak about his diagnosis as he didn’t want people to think he was on drugs.