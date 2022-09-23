Jump to content

Lewis Capaldi covers Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s Licence’ at Abbey Road

The 25-year-old singer was recording at Abbey Road Studios for his latest Spotify Singles session

Megan Graye
Friday 23 September 2022 09:07
Music Box #46: Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi has covered US pop artist Olivia Rodrigo’s Number 1 single “Driver’s Licence”

The 25-year-old Scottish singer was recording at Abbey Road Studios for his latest Spotify Singles session.

Capaldi recorded two songs on the day: the Rodrigo cover and a stripped-down version of his recent single “Forget Me”, his first in three years and his third to reach Number 1 in the UK singles chart.

The singer recorded and released the singles all in the same day.

In his “Driver’s Licence” cover, Capaldi maintained the melancholy tone and pacing of Rodrigo’s original song.

This is the Scottish singer’s second time recording for the Spotify Singles sessions. In 2019, he recorded a raw version of Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over” and a version of his song “Hold Me While You Wait”.

You can listen to the latest Spotify Singles here.

In other Capaldi news, the singer recently described an emotional moment in which his previously undiagnosed Tourette’s Syndrome left his dad in tears.

Earlier this month, the “Someone You Loved” singer told fans that he has Tourette’s Syndrome, a condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements known as tics.

Capaldi joked that he had chosen to speak about his diagnosis as he didn’t want people to think he was on drugs.

