Liam Gallagher has claimed he has been injured after falling out of a helicopter.

The singer has said he sustained cuts to his face after plummeting from an aircraft following his headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival. The alleged accident didn’t take place on the festival site.

He shared a picture of his injured face on social media, and reassured fans that he is “all good”.

“So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x [sic],” he wrote on Twitter.

Gallagher later quipped that he will use the photo as the cover of his next album.

It is unknown whether the former Oasis star had to seek medical treatment for his injuries.

When one fan asked for him to provide more details as to what actually happened, Gallagher joked that he had fallen “100 thousand feet”.

Other artists on the Isle of Wight bill included Tom Jones, Becky Hill and Primal Scream.

Gallagher’s headline set saw him play Oasis hits “Cigarettes & Alcohol” and “Live Forever”.

The Independent has contacted Gallagher’s representatives for comment.