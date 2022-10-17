Liam Gallagher announces brand new Knebworth documentary set for cinemas

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new Liam Gallagher documentary will air in cinemas this November.

The new film – Liam Gallagher - Knebworth 22 – is a feature-length documentary about the Oasis rock star.

The news comes off the back of Gallagher’s performances at Knebworth earlier this year, in his return to the stage after 26 years.

Gallagher last performed there together with his brother Noel for Oasis’s historic shows back in 1996.

The new documentary will see the singer revisiting the band’s defining performances, and includes new interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

The film will also incorporate different fan perspectives from across the years, juxtaposing the 1990’s fan culture with that of today.

“I’m still in shock that I got to play Knebworth two nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis. I’m still trying to get my head around it,” Gallagher said.

“To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it.

“Knebworth for me was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let’s do it again in another 26 years,” the 50-year-old added.

The documentary, directed by Toby L, will be released in cinemas on 17 November, and will be shown for a limited amount of time.

“Few shows will ever hit such scale, and precious few moments such as the one experienced earlier this summer, can mean so much to so many,” said Toby L.

“At a time when it’s easy to feel powerless to the weight of the world around us, hopefully this film can be a small reminder of what we’re capable of overcoming. It’s a love letter to live music and being together again,” he added.

Tickets for Liam Gallagher - Knebworth 22 are available at www.LGKnebworth22.com at 9am BST on Friday 21 October.