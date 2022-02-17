Liam Gallagher dedicates NME award to NHS workers ‘and all the people who give a s***’
Ceremony takes place on 2 March at Brixton Academy
Liam Gallagher has dedicated his NME award for Music Moment of the Year to NHS workers.
The former Oasis star and solo artist will receive the accolade at the forthcoming ceremony at Brixton Academy in London, on Wednesday 2 March.
It is being awarded to recognise the free concert Gallagher played for NHS and key workers at London’s O2 Arena in August last year.
“I’d like to thank NME for the Music Moment of the Year award and would like to dedicate it to all the NHS and care workers and all the people that give a s*** in general,” Gallagher said in a statement.
Gallagher is currently preparing to release his third solo album, C’Mon You Know, on 27 May. His most recent single, “Everything’s Electric”, saw him collaborate with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.
This year’s NME Awards will be hosted by comedian and actor Daisy May Cooper, and grime artist and radio host Lady Leshurr.
Among the artists performing on the night are Sam Fender, Griff, Rina Sawayama, BERWYN, and Chvrches with special guest Robert Smith.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies