Liam Gallagher has dedicated his NME award for Music Moment of the Year to NHS workers.

The former Oasis star and solo artist will receive the accolade at the forthcoming ceremony at Brixton Academy in London, on Wednesday 2 March.

It is being awarded to recognise the free concert Gallagher played for NHS and key workers at London’s O2 Arena in August last year.

“I’d like to thank NME for the Music Moment of the Year award and would like to dedicate it to all the NHS and care workers and all the people that give a s*** in general,” Gallagher said in a statement.

Gallagher is currently preparing to release his third solo album, C’Mon You Know, on 27 May. His most recent single, “Everything’s Electric”, saw him collaborate with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

This year’s NME Awards will be hosted by comedian and actor Daisy May Cooper, and grime artist and radio host Lady Leshurr.

Among the artists performing on the night are Sam Fender, Griff, Rina Sawayama, BERWYN, and Chvrches with special guest Robert Smith.