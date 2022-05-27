Liam Gallagher says he’ll dedicate live song to Noel on his birthday: ‘That’ll do his head in, won’t it?’

Liam recently revealed he hasn’t seen his brother and former Oasis bandmate for 10 years

Tom Murray
Friday 27 May 2022 13:03
Comments
Noel reveals why Oasis split

Liam Gallagher has a special shout-out planned for his estranged brother Noel for his birthday.

Liam is playing the biggest solo show of his career at Knebworth House over the weekend, 25 years after Oasis gave an era-defining performance to 250,000 fans at the same venue.

It also happens to fall on Noel’s 55th birthday (29 May). Asked by Zoe Ball on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show whether the singer (49) would be sending his older brother a card or a text on his birthday, Liam replied: “Nah nah nah. When is it, Sunday?... I’ll have just done Knebworth, bless him, I might give him a shout out, dedicate one of his songs to him. That’ll do his head in, won’t it?”

In an interview with Esquire published this month, Liam said he hadn’t seen his brother and former Oasis bandmate in about 10 years. The pair have been engaged in a sporadic, public feud since the band split in 2009.

Last year, the brothers registered for a joint production company for the release of the Oasis Knebworth 1996 documentary, which came out in 2021.

The pair reportedly did not speak to each other throughout the setting up of the company.

Liam (left) and Noel Gallagher

( Ian West/Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images)

Oasis Knebworth 1996 tells the story of one iconic weekend at Knebworth Festival in 1996, through the eyes of the fans who saw the band perform.

Liam’s third solo album C’mon You Know is out now.

