Liam Gallagher has admitted that he “went off the rails” when brother Noel left Oasis in 2009.

The siblings had performed with the band since 1991, but Oasis abruptly came to an end after the pair had an argument just before they were due to perform at a gig in France.

While Liam has shown a desire to reunite with his brother and get the group back together in recent years, there is no official sign of this happening.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Liam said that he’d always thought Oasis would stay together forever, meaning Noel’s departure hit him particularly hard.

“[Band] Beady Eye wasn’t happening, Noel’s thing [Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds] was taking off, my marriage was breaking up, I had a kid in New York,” he said. “I thought, ‘I’m in the s*** here.’”

Liam continued: “I had to knuckle down, get my head together, sort my private life out. I thought, ‘I’m either going to end up sitting in the pub all day, not a pot to p*** in and having ruined lots of people’s lives, or I can sort out my napper (head).”

Elsewhere in the interview, Liam said that he hadn’t seen his brother for years.

“He just seems like a different person,” he said. “It’s like he’s been abducted… But you know I love him. We split up nearly 13 years ago. It’s ridiculous. We can go on about whose fault it is, but he’s his own man.

“If he really wanted to get in contact, for my mum’s sake, he could do it, but he obviously doesn’t want to. There are only so many olive branches you can offer.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.