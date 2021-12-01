Liam Gallagher has reacted to the news that an Oasis tribute band have been trapped in a Yorkshire pub for days due to extreme weather conditions.

The band, known as Noasis, were stuck in the Yorkshire Dales’ Tan Hill Inn along with customers and staff, due to the effects of Storm Arwen.

Noasis had been booked for a gig at the venue on Friday (26 November), but heavy snow forced them to remain inside the premises until Monday (29 November).

The situation wasn’t all bleak, however, as staff hosted karaoke, a quiz, showed films and provided free Sunday lunches during the unexpected shut-in.

Today (1 December), former Oasis star Gallagher was asked what he would say to the other band amid their troubles.

“I’m actually jealous,” he replied. “I’m always trying to get a lock inn [sic].”

Upon leaving the pub earlier this week, Noasis expressed their thanks to staff and to the Kendal Mountain Rescue service.

“Thanks to everyone for the camaraderie within the venue,” wrote the band on Twitter. “It’s been emotional! #Snowasis”

The group’s Twitter page describes them as “the nation’s favourite Oasis tribute band”.