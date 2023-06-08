Liam Gallagher ‘concerned’ for brother Noel: ‘You don’t seem yourself’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liam Gallagher has expressed “concern” for his brother Noel Gallagher, who he says “doesn’t seem himself”.

The Oasis singer shared his worry on Twitter on Wednesday (7 June) after suggesting he unsuccessfully tried to get in touch with him

Liam, who often addresses Noel in messages on his social media account, wrote: “Listen Noel I know you check my tweets call me I’m actually concerned about you we all are you don’t seem yourself. Cmon big guy pick it up.”

Noel, who now sings with High Flying Birds, split from his second wife Sara MacDonald in January after 12 years of marriage. They met 22 years ago.

He called the divorce “long’ and “drawn out”, telling The Sun it had “affected the mood” of his new album, Council Skies.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Noel for comment.

Liam’s tweet comes after Noel was asked – once again – about a potential Oasis reunion.

He said of his brother: “He’s gonna have to call me. He’s going to have to get someone to call me because he’s been going on about it for the last f*** 10 [years], or whatever it is,” the musician told Seattle’s 98.9 KPNW.

Noel “dared”: Liam to call him, stating: , “He doesn’t want it and he knows that neither of us is particularly f***ing interested in it. I know he doesn’t want it, and I’m very comfortable in what I do.

“I couldn’t give a flying f*** one way or the other. But he keeps going on about it and I’m like, ‘Well, OK. Call us then. Let’s see what you’ve got to say.’”

The Independent gave Noel’s latest record four stars, with Helen Brown writing: “It’s an easygoing and expansive record, which finds Gallagher relaxing into his knack for big, bittersweet tunes.”