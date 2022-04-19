Liam Payne has spoken for the first time about his bizarre accent in a viral Oscars party clip.

The Wolverhampton-born singer was interviewed by Good Morning Britain at the Elton John Foundation Oscars afterparty on 27 March, where he was asked about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

While Payne gave a rambling answer, saying that there were “three losers in one fight”, social media users were far more interested in his accent, which was compared to both a Los Angeles and Dutch twang.

“Always good to hear from Liam Payne of Wolverhampton, Netherlands,” one commenter wrote.

Appearing on Instagram Live on Monday (18 March) night, the musician addressed his “ever-changing accent” for the first time.

“I’m good at accents, I pride myself on them,” Payne said in a clear Midlands accent. “I just wish sometimes I could do my own.

“What can I say about that really? It was quite funny. I had asked Good Morning Britain, the presenter, I said, ‘Please don’t ask me too much because I’ve had a lot to drink and I’m under-ly educated about the Oscars.’”

Payne and girlfriend Maya Henry at Elton John’s Oscars party (Getty Images for Elton John AIDS)

He continued: “I said, ‘Please don’t ask me too much’ and the very first question the man asked me was, ‘What do you think about Will Smith?’

“Now can you imagine, imagine being put on the spot in that moment and knowing, ‘I can’t say anything wrong because I’m gonna upset someone’ and I just did the best I could.’”

Payne said that he’d read back over what he said and still agreed with it, adding that: “I’m just sorry it came out in so many accents. I’m not even sure if it’s an accent I can do.”