Liam Payne’s dad sued for $10m by friend of late One Direction singer

The father of Liam Payne is being sued for defamation by the late singer’s friend Roger Nores – who was with him in Buenos Aires, Argentina on the night of his death.

Nores claimed that Geoff Payne made “false and defamatory” statements about him to authorities, which led to his arrest for manslaughter having “abandoned” the singer “knowing that he was incapable of fending for himself”.

Judge Laura Bruniard said Nores “failed to fulfil his duties of care, assistance and help” towards Payne, who died after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel.

Five people, including Nores, the hotel’s manager, and a receptionist have been charged over Payne’s death, Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office said in a previous statement.

Payne’s father claimed in “sworn declarations” to police that Nores was part of a “care group” for his son because he “could not be left alone in the vulnerable position in which he was”.

However, Nores has alleged in a lawsuit valued at more than $10m (£8.1m) filed in Palm Beach, Florida that the One Direction star’s father made “misleading, false and defamatory” claims to police detectives.

In the filing, Nores claims he and the “Strip That Down” singer were “mutual dear friends” but that he never agreed to be a caretaker of Liam and did not have a legal duty towards him.

Nores also denies taking Payne to see an unnamed psychiatrist in order to obtain psychiatric medication, as he alleges the singer’s father told the police following the star’s death.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the One Direction singer’s friend said all proceeds from the lawsuit would be given to Payne’s son Bear, who he shared with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy.

“Geoff needs to backtrack on his [sworn] statement... I wasn’t Liam’s nurse or caretaker,” Nores continued.

“Liam, who I miss every day, was my dear friend and an independent, brilliant, respectful free man who did whatever he wanted whenever he wanted.”

Back in November, Nores - who saw Payne less than an hour before his death - rebuked claims police had searched his home in relation to the tragic incident.

“I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened,” he told the MailOnline.

“There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happen.”

He added: “I wasn’t Liam’s manager, he was just my very dear friend and please refer to the email I sent to Liam and his team on August 23.

“I’m really heart-broken with this tragedy, and I’ve been missing my friend every day.”