Three people of interest detained in connection to Liam Payne’s death
One Direction star died in October after falling from a third-story balcony in Buenos Aires
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Three people of interest have reportedly been detained in connection to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne.
The British pop star died on October 16, at the age of 31, after falling from the third-story balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Payne was discovered to have had “multiple substances” in his body at the time of his death, an initial autopsy report stated.
“Police detained two hotel workers accused of supplying the drugs and raided the home of a friend, also detained,” ABC World News Tonight’s David Muir announced on the Wednesday (November 6) broadcast, nearly a month after his death.
More to come
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments