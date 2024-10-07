Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Liam Payne’s ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, has named which former One Direction bandmate allegedly threw the singer up against a wall during a backstage brawl.

The former One Direction singer, 31, went viral in 2022 after he made the shocking claims that everybody in the band “hated each other.”

“Like, come to blows hate each other, it was close,” he said on an episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. “There was one moment where there was an argument backstage, and one member in particular threw me up a wall.”

Without naming the person, Payne proudly recalled warning them: “If you don’t remove those hands, there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again.”

In a new TikTok video posted on Sunday (October 6), Henry, who was engaged to Payne in 2020, stitched a video in which a fan speculated that it was Louis Tomlinson who tossed Payne into a wall.

“OK, I see this all the time, everywhere. I’ve heard this insufferable story so many times, and he told me it was Zayn [Malik],” Henry said, writing in the caption: “Sorry I couldnt hold this info in anymore.”

Malik’s representatives did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Elsewhere in the 2022 podcast episode, Payne bragged that he was always intended to be the frontman of the band, which was formed in 2010 on The X Factor.

It was later discovered that Niall Horan was, in fact, the first member to join the five-piece band, comprised of Payne, Malik, Harry Styles and Tomlinson.

open image in gallery Former One Direction member Liam Payne once claimed everybody in the band ‘hated each other’ ( Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal )

After coming in third place on the reality series, One Direction went on to become a global sensation, releasing a string of Top 10 albums and embarking on several world tours.

One Direction officially went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, nearly a year after Malik announced his departure from the group.

The members have since branched out into solo careers of varying success.

In 2017, Payne released his hit single “Strip That Down.” He then dropped his debut record, LP1, in 2019.

Meanwhile, last month, Malik announced his first-ever solo tour in support of his long-awaited fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs.

Horan is currently traveling on his The Show Live On Tour, while Tomlinson is on his own Faith in the Future World Tour and Styles is reportedly taking some time off following the wrap-up of his two-year Love on Tour in July 2023.