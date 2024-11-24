Zayn Malik pays tribute to Liam Payne at first show since former bandmate’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Zayn Malik paid tribute to his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne at a performance in Leeds on Saturday night (24 November).

Malik returned to the stage for the first time following Payne’s death last month, performing a range of songs from his latest album, Room Under The Stairs.

Following Payne’s death in October, the singer postponed his US tour, after what he called the “heartbreaking loss” of Payne. Malik’s UK leg of the tour was meant to begin in Edinburgh earlier this week. However, he rescheduled two of his shows in the city, citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

When the show ended at Leeds O2 Academy, the screen behind the stage was projected with the message “Love you bro” along with Payne’s name, birth and death dates.

Payne died aged 31 on 16 October of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage” after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Argentina, a post-mortem examination report said.

Payne was laid to rest on Wednesday 20 November at a private funeral attended by his family and former bandmates, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Malik.

Kate Cassidy, Payne’s girlfriend, was among the first mourners to arrive, while Styles arrived with his friend, TV presenter and actor James Corden.

open image in gallery Zayn Malik’s tribute to Liam Payne at his show at Leeds O2 Academy ( Getty Images for ABA )

A horse-drawn carriage drew to a halt outside the church, carrying a dark blue coffin covered with white roses. A floral tribute read the words “son” and “daddy”, on behalf of Payne’s seven-year-old son, Bear.

In the aftermath of Payne’s death, Malik said he “never got to thank” his fellow bandmate for supporting him through some of the “most difficult” times in his life.

open image in gallery Former One Direction singers arrived at Liam Payne’s funeral on Wednesday ( PA/Reuters )

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly”, he added in a statement shared to Instagram.

“I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever,” he said. “There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

Payne rose to fame alongside his bandmates when Simon Cowell put them together to form One Direction on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010.

open image in gallery Payne rose to fame alongside his One Direction bandmates and became one of the biggest boybands in music history ( PA Wire )

From there, One Direction sold more than 70 million records worldwide and today are considered one of the biggest boybands in music history.

Malik left One Direction in 2015 before the group went on indefinite hiatus in 2016, with the members all going on to pursue solo careers. Payne released “Strip That Down” – co-written by Ed Sheeran – from what was his first and only solo album, LP1, released in 2019. His last single, “Teardrops”, was released earlier this year.