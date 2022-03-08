Australian singer Lil Bo Weep has died, aged 22.

The YouTuber’s father, Matthew Schofield, confirmed news of her death on Sunday (6 March).

He revealed that Lil Bo Weep, whose real name was Winona Lisa Green, died due to “depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction”.

“This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT [Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade] but broken,” the singer’s father wrote on Facebook.

“She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight anymore and we lost her,” Schofield wrote. “As her dad, I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter, and my best friend that I love so so much.”

“She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back,” he added. “A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this.”

Lil Bo Weep started her music journey on SoundCloud in 2015.

Her single “Codependency” gained five million streams, while her follow-up “Not OK But It’s OK” attracted over 12 million listeners.

Last week, Lil Bo Weep posted a teary-eyed video remembering how she lost her child around this time last year.

She said in a video on Instagram that she wanted to conduct a memorial for her late child, and asked whether anyone in Adelaide would be “kind enough” to conduct the service for her and with her.

In the caption, the singer wrote: “I am heavily dosed on Seroquel [antipsychotic medication] to avoid any psychosis from my CPTSD.”

“Not only have I been mourning my child, I have recently found out my fertility has been affected by growing up with a severe eating disorder,” she added.

Many fans and colleagues have paid tribute to the singer.

“Rip Lil Bo Weep First heard ‘i wrote this song 4 you’ and loved your music immediately (sic),” Canadian singer Alice Glass wrote. “I’m so sorry you suffered I wish this Angel was still here and never met anyone that would hurt you.”

Another person added: “I know that Lil Bo Weep is a literal angel now and she always was. She went through so much darkness but she was a sweet, caring, body of light. I love her.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.