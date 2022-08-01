Jump to content
Lil Durk taking break to ‘focus on his health’ after Lollapalooza injury

Rapper was blasted with smoke from a pyrotechnic cannon during performance

Isobel Lewis
Monday 01 August 2022 10:37
Comments
Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn meets Metallica at Lollapalooza festival

Lil Durk has announced that he is taking a break to “focus on [his] health” after sustaining an injury on stage at Lollapalooza festival.

The rapper had been performing at the Chicago music event on Sunday when he walked into a pyrotechnic cannon during his song “Back In Blood”.

He was hit in the face with two blasts of smoke and stumbled backwards, with the set quickly stopping as he was attended by crew.

However, the 29-year-old continued the set, telling the crowd: “F*** it, no more smoke, let’s do it.”

On Sunday (31 July) night, Lil Durk shared a photo to Instagram from a hospital bed, where he could be seen with a large patch over his right eye.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break and focus on my health,” he told his 14 million followers.

“I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’al [sic].”

The rapper’s next scheduled performance is in Boston later this month. His tour kicks off in September.

