Rapper Lil Keed has died, aged 24.

The Atlanta-based music star, real name Raqhid Render, had previously worked with Travis Scott, Chris Brown and Young Thug.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

He released his most recent album, Trapped on Cleveland 3, in 2020.

Lil Keed’s first two records were 2018’s Trapped on Cleveland 2 and Keed Talk To ‘Em.

A third, titled Long Live Mexico, followed in 2019.

The news of Lil Keed’s death was announced by his brother, Lil Gotit, on social media.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy’ [sic]” he wrote.

Lil Keed was due to perform in North Carolina on Saturday (14 May).

He is survied by his daughter, Naychur.