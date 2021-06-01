Texas rapper Lil Loaded, who rose to viral fame with his 2019 single “6locc 6a6y”, has died aged 20.

The rapper, real name Dashawn Robertson, was facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Khalil Walker in October last year.

Dallas Morning News reports that he had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday 1 June.

NBC reports that his attorney, Ashkan Mehryari, said Robertson died by suicide.

“He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him,” he said.

An official with the Dallas County medical examiner’s office said that cause and manner of Robertson’s death had not yet been determined.

Fans became concerned for his welfare on Monday 31 May after he apparently posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story.

He had recently celebrated a milestone for “6locc 6a6y”, sharing the news with his fans that it had been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Fellow rappers NLE Choppa and Lil Gnar are among those to pay tribute.

