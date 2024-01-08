Lil Nas X denies making a ‘mockery of Jesus’ in new single’s cover art

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lil Nas X has shut down criticism over the cover art for his latest single, “J Christ”, which sees him lying outstretched on a cross.

The 24-year-old rapper and singer posted the cover art for his forthcoming song on social media on Monday (8 January) with the caption: “My new single is dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time!”

In the picture, the “Industry Baby” artist can be seen lying naked – only covered by lime green fabric – on a cross that’s being lifted by five other people.

“The crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of jesus,” Lil Nas X – real name Montero Lamar Hill – tweeted an hour after the reveal.

“Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world. I’m not making fun of s***. yall just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. stfu.”

“J Christ” will be released on 12 January at midnight.

Lil Nas X is well known for referencing religion in his music. In November, he teased his future “Christian era” on Twitter with a snippet of one of his future songs about God.

“Father, stretch my hands,” he can be heard singing on the record. “The lonely road seems to last the longest. Help with my plans, everything seems to go to nowhere. Free me from worry and wanting pity. Free me from all this envy in me.”

In 2021, to celebrate the release of his latest album, Montero, he dropped 666 pairs of limited edition “Satan Shoes”, which contained a drop of real human blood.

The sneakers, made from Nike Air Max 97s, sparked backlash from conservatives and religious figures. “Y’all talked so much s*** about these shoes just for them to sell out in literally less than one minute,” he wrote at the time in a since-deleted tweet: “lmao y’all going out SAD!”

The footwear was, however, supported by the Church of Satan.

“Hook us up with a pair fam,” the Church of Satan wrote on X, before writing in a separate tweet to Lil Nas X: “The video is a visceral and powerful work clearly celebrating freedom, individuality, and man’s carnal nature. You deserve all the praise you’ve been receiving. Congratulations!”

The organisation is said to believe in “humanistic values” and “the acceptance of man’s true nature” rather than religion or spirituality.