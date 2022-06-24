Lil Nas X releases new track ‘Late to Da Party’ slamming BET after awards show snub

Track includes an explicit message directed to the entertainment company

Nicole Vassell
Friday 24 June 2022 09:31
Comments
Lil Nas X kisses backing dancer at BET Awards

Lil Nas X has released a new track expressing his feelings toward BET after he failed to receive a nomination for this year’s BET Awards.

The song, titled “Late to Da Party”, features fellow rap artist YoungBoy Never Broke Again and opens with him repeating the phrase: “F**k BET”.

The single’s cover art also shows a BET Award trophy being urinated on in a toilet.

The rapper was not among the list of BET Award nominees when the list was announced on 1 June. With the organisation’s acronym standing for Black Entertainment Television, the ceremony mostly highlights Black artists across several genres.

The “Old Town Road” singer, along with many fans online, was surprised at his lack of inclusion in this year’s ceremony.

Recommended

“Thank you BET awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence!” he tweeted in response, before eventually deleting his message.

Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero, was a popular and critically acclaimed release in 2021, spurning singles such as “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby”.

Lil Nas X at the 2021 BET Awards

(Getty Images for BET)

When Lil Nas X – real name Montero Lamar Hill – performed at last year’s BET Awards, his time on stage included a same-sex kiss.

Though he won’t be attending the awards this year, set to be held on Sunday (26 June) in LA, the rapper’s accompanying music video shows him crashing into the ceremony in a flying car.

Earlier this month, he teased some lines from the song with a snippet posted on social media.

Along with this, he explained that his feelings of discontent were not about the awards themselves, but more about his exclusion being an example of homophobia in the Black community.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“This not over no BET award,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the Black community. Y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us.”

Soon after Lil Nas X’s tweets, BET issued an official statement, saying: “We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020 and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice.

Recommended

“Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.”

The Independent has reached out to a spokesperson at BET for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in