Lil Nas X, Tom Holland and Giannis Antetokounmpo announced as GQ’s Men of the Year

Lil Nas X, Tom Holland, and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo have been announced as GQ’s men of the year.

All three stars have been awarded the title based on accomplishments in their respective fields.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, won the musician of the year title, Holland bagged the superhero of the year title, and Antetokounmpo took the athlete of the year title.

GQ unveiled three covers featuring Nas X, Holland and Antetokounmpo on Monday (15 November).

According to the outlet, Lil Nas X was selected for the achievement because he “is able to craft mega-musical hits and pair them with big pop visual provocations more fearlessly than anyone since Madonna”.

“Through his art and advocacy, Lil Nas X has made a profound impact on both the music industry and culture at large in 2021, making him more than deserving of the cover of GQ’s ‘Men of the Year’ issue,” Anthony Allen Ramos – the head of talent at the LGBTQ+ media advocacy organisation GLAAD – told NBC News.

“At a time when Black LGBTQ+ men still remain largely underrepresented in mainstream media, Lil Nas X continues to be celebrated for blazing new trails for LGBTQ+ inclusion in rap and hip-hop, while bringing necessary attention to key issues, including the stigma facing people living with HIV.”

Antetokounmpo was selected because of his “inspiring” life story, “unrivalled” determination, “preternatural charisma”, and his “awe-inspiring performance in this year’s NBA playoffs”.

Holland, who will next star in Spider-Man: No Way Home, was chosen because he “has honoured the role of Spider-Man so completely that he might actually have become bigger than Spider-Man”.