Lil Nas X apologises over joke deemed ‘transphobic’ by fans
‘I def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool,’ singer acknowledged
Lil Nas X has apologised to the transgender community after fans accused him of making a transphobic remark.
Earlier this week, in a since-deleted tweet, the 23-year-old “Old Town Road – Remix” rapper posted a photo of a woman who bore a passing resemblance to him, alongside the caption: “THE SURGERY WAS A SUCCESS.”
Fans responded in anger, calling out Lil Nas X for seemingly mocking the gender transition process with what they felt was a transphobic joke.
The two-time Grammy-winner was initially defensive towards critics, replying to one: “I’m literally just saying she looks like me y’all cannot be f***in serious.”
While countering another, who had asked, “Why did you have to mention surgery?”, he wrote: “Because she has t****s? Are u dense?”
On Tuesday (14 March), a few days after the uproar, the “Industry Baby” singer appeared to have reevaluated his original response.
“Apologies to the trans community I def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry,” Lil Nas X tweeted.
The artist, who publicly came out as gay in 2019, has often used his platform to call out homophobia. In September 2022, Lil Nas X was praised for offering pizza to “homophobic protesters” outside one of his Boston concerts.
Many fans commended him for his ability to find humour in such a “serious” situation.
“Great move. Fight hate with love!” one person wrote. Another added: “That’s what I call kill ‘em with kindness. Props to you and your amazing team Lil Nas X.”
Then, earlier in 2021, he shut down right-wing criticism over his music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, in which he is seen giving Satan a lap dance.
Although the video received a rapturous reception from fans, fellow artists and critics, Lil Nas X received backlash from conservative pundits in the US over the provocative religious symbolism.
