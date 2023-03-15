Lil Nas X apologises over joke deemed ‘transphobic’ by fans

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lil Nas X has apologised to the transgender community after fans accused him of making a transphobic remark.

Earlier this week, in a since-deleted tweet, the 23-year-old “Old Town Road – Remix” rapper posted a photo of a woman who bore a passing resemblance to him, alongside the caption: “THE SURGERY WAS A SUCCESS.”

Fans responded in anger, calling out Lil Nas X for seemingly mocking the gender transition process with what they felt was a transphobic joke.

The two-time Grammy-winner was initially defensive towards critics, replying to one: “I’m literally just saying she looks like me y’all cannot be f***in serious.”

While countering another, who had asked, “Why did you have to mention surgery?”, he wrote: “Because she has t****s? Are u dense?”

On Tuesday (14 March), a few days after the uproar, the “Industry Baby” singer appeared to have reevaluated his original response.

“Apologies to the trans community I def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry,” Lil Nas X tweeted.

The artist, who publicly came out as gay in 2019, has often used his platform to call out homophobia. In September 2022, Lil Nas X was praised for offering pizza to “homophobic protesters” outside one of his Boston concerts.

Many fans commended him for his ability to find humour in such a “serious” situation.

“Great move. Fight hate with love!” one person wrote. Another added: “That’s what I call kill ‘em with kindness. Props to you and your amazing team Lil Nas X.”

Then, earlier in 2021, he shut down right-wing criticism over his music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, in which he is seen giving Satan a lap dance.

Although the video received a rapturous reception from fans, fellow artists and critics, Lil Nas X received backlash from conservative pundits in the US over the provocative religious symbolism.